Virat Kohli’s coach slams trolls after century in IND vs PAK match at ICC Champions Trophy 2025: ‘Ab to nahi poochhoge’

With India's star cricketer, Virat Kohli snatching the Group A match of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Sunday from Pakistan's clutches and leading India to beat Pakistan by 6 wickets, his formative coach Rajkumar Sharma said he hopes that questions on the star India batter's form will stop now.

Kohli scored an unbeaten 51st century in just 111 deliveries and smashed 7 boundaries. He also became the third cricketer and the quickest on the planet to complete 14000 runs.

Following his heroics, Rajkumar Sharma said, as quoted by PTI, "Ab to nahi poochhoge ki Virat form mein nahi hai?" (I hope, you won't ask me that Virat is not in form)."

Sharma maintained that Kohli has never been out of form.

“He has been a big match player, as I have always said, and that is what he has proved today. He has always performed well against tough opposition," Sharma said of Kohli's unbeaten 100 that also fetched the Player of the Match award last night.

“He has been doing this for the last so many years. He is a guy who has won most matches for the country,” he added.

Looking at stats, this was Kohli's first ODI hundred since November 2023 and he had been cricticised for not scoring enough big knocks in the last couple of years.

Kohli quickest to score 14,000 runs: During the INDIA vs PAKISTAN high-adrenaline match, Kohli also became the third cricketer and the quickest on the planet to complete 14000 runs. Kohli is only behind Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara in the all-time list.

Reacting to Kohli's 51st ODI century and fastest to reach 14,000 ODI runs, Rajkumar Sharma said, "Apart from 51st ODI & 82nd overall hundred, he has completed 14,000 ODI runs as well. It is a big achievement and I am proud of him that he has made the whole country proud. We are all happy that he has given happiness to the whole country," he remarked.

Asked what he would advice him to do from here on to clinch the Champions Trophy, the coach said: "Look, he is such an experienced guy. He has played for so long and he knows what is right and what needs to be done and his role in the team and he has been delivering. He knows his role in the team."

