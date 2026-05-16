Virat Kohli comes hard at IPL's robo-dog Champak as RCB star slams invasive camera culture; calls for ‘freedom to work’

The growing presence of camera's around the players for content has become uncomfortable and intrusive before, after and during the Indian Premier League (IPL) games, admitted Virat Kohli. In a generation of social media, the constant following by the social media teams for "moments" has disallowed the players to prepare in peace, opined the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain.

One of the the most popular faces in world cricket, cameras follow whatever Kohli does- be it off the field and on the field. In fact, the casual interactions with his fellow cricketers before and the after the game are also being recorded for its online presence. The former Indian captain knows the importance of brand building through fan engagement but also reiterated that there has to be some “streamlining” in terms of the footage.

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“As a sportsperson, you need to have the ability and the freedom to work on your game in peace. If everything you do is an opportunity to film or display or to dissect, then you are not being organic," Kohli said in a candid chat with sports presenter Mayanti Langer in a RCB Podcast.

"I’m not going to be able to try to do things at practice which I really want to do because I know tomorrow if someone films it and there are discussions on my practice sessions… You judge me on my performances during the game, not during the leadup. No one has the right to judge me on what I’m doing in terms of my preparation, the things I’m trying in the nets,” added Kohli.

Social media weren't at its peak from the start of IPL in 2008. In fact, it really started booming around 2017-2018 before going big during the COVID times. While social media helped the fans e updated about their favourite icons, but it also allowed huge criticism on the celebrated faces. Kohli acknowledged that constant filming "gets too much" sometimes.

“I just feel like there has to be a bit more streamlining in terms of understanding how much to do, when to do, is the player okay with being filmed at all times. Those kinds of things really need to be taken into account because it gets too much,” Kohli said.

"I genuinely feel like there has to be a bit more streamlining, because if you look at the growth of the official fan clubs or the official fan pages of teams it has taken place after a long period of time when the IPL was already in play. So it’s not a thing that people were ready for from day one,” he added.

How robo-dog Champak angered Virat Kohli? The RCB cricketer also recalled how robo-dog Champak invaded a personal conversation between him and Kane Williamson (strategic advisor to Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026). “I was talking to Kane the other day and there’s that robot thing just waving at me. And I am like ‘Why is this thing waving at me?’ I’m talking to Kane about something so serious.

"First I ignored the dog and then I told the man controlling it, please take him away. Let me talk in peace. Kane’s my friend. I can’t have a conversation with him without it becoming a ‘moment’,” Kohli said.

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