Virat Kohli comments on playing cricket in USA ahead of T20 WC: 'I think it’s a great start'
Already considered a batting legend, India's star cricketer Kohli, while speaking about playing in the USA, said he never thought that he would be playing in the States.
With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 kicking off on 2 June (IST) at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas between the USA and Canada, excitement is at its peak in the United States. This is the first time that a country known for basketball and baseball is hosting a popular sport like cricket.