Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to 13000 T20 runs, becomes fifth overall to reach milestone - Check complete list

Virat Kohli reached the magic landmark of 13,000 runs during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's game against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. He reached the milestone with a beautiful cover drive boundary off Trent Boult in the third over
With that boundary, he also reached another milestone; 100 fours in the format. With these two records in the bag, he will want to convert his personal milestones into a win for RCB at MI's home ground and break the 10-year-long jinx.
14,562 - Chris Gayle (381 innings)
13,610 - Alex Hales (474)
13,557 - Shoaib Malik (487)
13,537 - Kieron Pollard (594)
13,001* - Virat Kohli (386)
Kohli has been a generational talent for India across all formats and for RCB too in the Indian Premier League.
Skipper Rajat Patidar is only eight boundaries away from 200 T20 fours. Moreover, he needs 104 runs to reach the 1000-run mark in the IPL. Krunal Pandya is just one six away from hitting 100 T20 sixes, and Devdutt Padikkal is three sixes away to reach that same milestone. Krunal needs two wickets to complete 150 T20 wickets. When it comes to fielding, he is only three catches away from reaching 50 IPL catches.
Mumbai Indians have the upper hand against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In the 33 matches played so far, MI have won 19 games. Interestingly, out of the 11 games played at the Wankhede Stadium, RCB has managed to win just three times. The last time that RCB won at the venue was back in the year 2015.
