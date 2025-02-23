Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record during IND vs PAK clash – Quickest to score 14,000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli became the third cricketer and the quickest in the planet to complete 14000 runs in ODIs on Sunday. The former India captain reached the milestone against Pakistan in a crucial Group A fixture in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Having started the game with 15 runs needed to the coveted milestone, Virat Kohli started on a slower note before signature punch through the covers off Haris Rauf saw him join the elite list, which includes Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara.

Virat Kohli's 14000 runs in ODIs came in 287 innings as compared to Sachin Tendulkar (350) and Kumar Sangakkara (378). Earlier, Virat Kohli was the fastest to reach 8000, 9000, 10,000, 11,000, 12,000 and 13,000 runs in the 50-over format.

Earlier, Virat Kohli went past former skipper Mohammad Azharuddin for most catches by an Indian in ODIs. Virat Kohli took the catch of Naseem Shah to record his 157th catch in 50-over cricket.

Kuldeep Yadav reached 300-mark Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav became just the fifth Indian spinner to take 300-plus international wickets as he returned with splendid figures of 3/40 in his nine-over spell. He joined Anil Kumble (953), Ravichandran Ashwin (765), Harbhajan Singh (707) and Ravindra Jadeja (604), who boast 300-plus international wickets.

Overall, he is the 13th Indian player to go past the 300-wicket mark in the international circuit. Kuldeep Yadav flexed his mastery in spin by removing Salman Agha and Shaheen Afridi in consecutive balls,

He then invited Naseem Shah to open his arms and target the boundary rope for his final wicket of the day. With another productive haul against the Men in Green, Kuldeep Yadav now boasts 15 wickets against Pakistan in the ODIs, averaging 14.00 at a strike rate of 21.6.

