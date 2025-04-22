Virat Kohli craze reaches PSL 2025; fan sports ’King Kohli’ shirt during Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi clash | Watch

The 10th season of Pakistan Super League is currently taking place.

Koushik Paul
Updated22 Apr 2025, 06:20 PM IST
A fan was caught sporting King Kohli shirt during a PSL 2025 match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi.
A fan was caught sporting King Kohli shirt during a PSL 2025 match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi. (X)

Virat Kohli's craze is Pakistan is not a secret anymore as fans sporting the Indian batter's name at the back of their jerseys during ICC events. Now, Kohli's craze reached the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi, a fan was spot wearing a while t-shirt with 'King Kohli' imprinted on it, the picture of which went viral on social media.

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsVirat Kohli craze reaches PSL 2025; fan sports ’King Kohli’ shirt during Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi clash | Watch
MoreLess
First Published:22 Apr 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Sports

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.