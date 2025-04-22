Virat Kohli craze reaches PSL 2025; fan sports ’King Kohli’ shirt during Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi clash | Watch

Virat Kohli's craze is Pakistan is not a secret anymore as fans sporting the Indian batter's name at the back of their jerseys during ICC events. Now, Kohli's craze reached the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).
In the match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi, a fan was spot wearing a while t-shirt with 'King Kohli' imprinted on it, the picture of which went viral on social media.
