Virat Kohli creates history even as RCB lost to KKR in IPL 20232 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 04:37 PM IST
- This was Virat Kohli's fifth half-century in IPL 2023, but the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) couldn't win against the dangerous bowling attack of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Virat Kohli had another impressive knock last night, as he scored 57 runs in 34 balls. This was his fifth half-century in IPL 2023, but the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) couldn't win against the dangerous bowling attack of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). With the half-century, Virat Kohli entered the history books again and became the first player to score 3,000 runs at the same venue.
