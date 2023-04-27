Virat Kohli had another impressive knock last night, as he scored 57 runs in 34 balls. This was his fifth half-century in IPL 2023, but the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) couldn't win against the dangerous bowling attack of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). With the half-century, Virat Kohli entered the history books again and became the first player to score 3,000 runs at the same venue.

Virat Kohli has scored 3,015 runs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru in just 92 innings. Kohli is the only batsman in the world with 3,000 runs at the same venue. Former skipper of Bangladesh Mushfiqur Rahim closely follows the batter with 2,989 runs at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur. The Bangladeshi player took 121 innings to reach even close to Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli expressed his unhappiness over the performance of RCB on Wednesday against KKR. Kohli was blunt while analysing the performance of the team and said they were not "professional enough" and deserved to lose.

"To be honest, we handed over the game to them. We deserved to lose because we weren't professional enough in the field. The bowlers hit decent areas, but we didn't hold on to our chances. That's what you call a freebie in T20 cricket and we literally handed them a victory, which for me is not ideal because we take pride in the way we play and tonight we weren't up to standard and something we are not shy to admit," Kohli said in a post-match presentation on Wednesday.

"[There were] a few instances where we didn't capitalise during crunch moments. In the field, there was a period of four-five overs where we dropped the chances and that costs us about 25-30 runs in the end," he added.

Virat Kohli believed that they were just one good partnership away from winning the match, but the team continued to lose wickets to loose deliveries.