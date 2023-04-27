Virat Kohli creates history even as RCB lost to KKR in IPL 2023

"To be honest, we handed over the game to them. We deserved to lose because we weren't professional enough in the field. The bowlers hit decent areas, but we didn't hold on to our chances. That's what you call a freebie in T20 cricket and we literally handed them a victory, which for me is not ideal because we take pride in the way we play and tonight we weren't up to standard and something we are not shy to admit," Kohli said in a post-match presentation on Wednesday.