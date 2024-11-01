Virat Kohli creates unwanted ‘home’ record during IND vs NZ 3rd Test in Mumbai - Watch video

In reply to New Zealand's 235 all out, India are reeling at 86/4 at the end of Day 1 of the third and final Test match in Mumbai.

Koushik Paul
Updated1 Nov 2024, 05:43 PM IST
Virat Kohli fell short of his crease against New Zealand on Day 1 of the third Test in Mumbai.
Virat Kohli fell short of his crease against New Zealand on Day 1 of the third Test in Mumbai. (X (@ImTanujSingh))

Virat Kohli was run out for the first time in Tests at home when the former India skipper fell short of his crease on Day 1 of the third and final game against New Zealand on Friday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Coming into bat after the fall of nightwatchman Mohd Siraj, Kohli drove a flighted delivery off Rachin Ravindra towards mid-on.

The right-hander called for a single but fell short of his crease by a couple of yards as Matt Henry’s direct throw dislodged the stumps at the bowler’s end. Not only the dismissal left Kohli furious, India head coach Gautam Gambhir was also caught on camera with a stoic look.

Also Read | IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Virat Kohli steals the show with his dance moves | Watch

Even, former India cricketer Ravi Shastri on air said, “India committing harakiri in the last 10 minutes.” Kohli's run out was India's third wicket to fall down within a space of 10 balls. He managed just four runs.

Watch Virat Kohli's run out here

 

Before that over, India had lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and nightwatchman Mohammed Siraj to Ajaz Patel. Meanwhile, India had lost skipper Rohit Sharma to Henry at the start of the innings.

Earlier, the spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar shared nine wickets between them to bowl out New Zealand for 235. Left-arm spinner Jadeja returned with 5/65, while young off-spinner Washington bagged 4/81 as the visitors were bowled out in 65.4 overs after opting to bat.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 1: Jadeja, Sundar steal show

Jadeja first broke the defiance of Will Young, who scored a well-made 71 off 138 balls, before dismissing Tom Blundell for a duck just two balls later. Before the tea interval, Jadeja also bowled Glenn Phillips for 17.

With these five wickets, Jadeja entered the top five in the list of Indian bowlers with most Test wickets. Jadeja now has 314 wickets in his tally and is behind Anil Kumle (619), Ravichandran Ashwin (533), Kapil Dev (434) and Harbhajan Singh (417).

(With Agency Inputs)

 

First Published:1 Nov 2024, 05:43 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsVirat Kohli creates unwanted ‘home’ record during IND vs NZ 3rd Test in Mumbai - Watch video

