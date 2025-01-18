Virat Kohli gets trolled after pulling out of Ranji Trophy: ‘All pains will disappear before IPL’

Virat Kohli has told the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he will not play the next round of Ranji Trophy games due to injury concerns, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Virat Kohli is suffering from neck pain while the next matches start on January 23. He has been ruled out of the Delhi vs Saurashtra match, to be held at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

The cricket legend, whose form is under scanner, took an injection on January 8, the publication added.

Advertisement

During the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-24, Kohli’s form was disappointing as he scored 190 runs in 9 innings. In his 8 dismissals, Kohli was caught while nicking the outside-off ball.

The Virat Kohli news update comes after the BCCI made it mandatory for every player to play domestic cricket matches.

Also Read | Watch: Virat Kohli fan makes special Champions Trophy wish at Maha Kumbh Mela

Social media users have reacted to the Virat Kohli news update of not playing in the Ranji Trophy. Many did not seem convinced about the injury update as they sarcastically remarked that Kohli would be fit to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Advertisement

Social media reactions “For IPL they get fit immediately,” wrote one user.

“Give him rest for 1 years from cricket all formats including IPL and advertisement. Also, keep him under extreme supervision. He is important for country, let him be fit and come and play next year,” another commented.

“Rajababu doesn't play Ranji. He practises nicking at home,” came from another social media user.

Also Read | Kohli’s Ranji Trophy participation in limbo after India star suffers neck sprain

“Virat is so predictable nowadays. All pains will disappear just before the IPL, Champions trophy and England Test matches for sure,” posted one user.

Advertisement

“Hope stiffness continues even on IPL,” quipped one user.

“But he can play IPL with full fitness,” came from another.

“Keep him resting for one year. Let him play domestic league and claim his position in the team by performance,” remarked one user.