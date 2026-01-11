Virat Kohli becomes fastest to 28000 int'l runs; how far is ex-India captain from leader Sachin Tendulkar in the chart?

Virat Kohli added another milestone to his cap as he crossed Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara for most runs in international cricket during the first ODI against New Zealand on Sunday in Vadodara. Starting the game on 27975 runs, Kohli crossed the 28000 run-mark in the 13th over of India's chase, thumping Adithya Ashok for a boundary.

Kohli surpassed Sangakkara for his 28017th run with a single off Michael Bracewell towards the backward square. Sangakkara finished his career at 28016 runs in 594 innings. In the process, Kohli became the fastest to reach 28000 international runs in 624 innings ahead of both Sachin Tendulkar (644 innings) and Sangakkara (666 innings).

Overall, Tendulkar leads the chart with 34357 runs.

Most runs in international cricket (men)

Rank Player Matches Total Runs 100s 50s 1 Sachin Tendulkar (India) 664 34,357 100 164 2 Virat Kohli (India) 557 28017* 84 144 3 Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) 594 28,016 63 153 4 Ricky Ponting (Australia) 560 27,483 71 146 5 Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) 652 25,957 54 136 6 Jacques Kallis (South Africa) 519 25,534 62 149 7 Rahul Dravid (India) 509 24,208 48 146 8 Brian Lara (West Indies) 430 22,358 53 111 9 Joe Root (England) 377 21,774 58 114 10 Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) 586 21,032 42 103

Will Virat Kohli be able to cross Sachin Tendulkar? Having retired from T20Is and Tests, Kohli now only plays in ODIs for India. With age not on his side (37), Kohli has set his sights on the 2027 ODI World Cup, which might be his last in international cricket. Realistically, it would be impossible for Kohli to cross Tendulkar.

At the time of writing, the difference between Kohli and Tendulkar's international runs is more than 5000 runs, which will be impossible for the Delhi boy to achieve even if he plays for two years from now.

Virat Kohli's ODI performances in 2025 Having called it quits in the shortest format in 2024, the stylish right-hander retired from Tests last year. In 13 matches that Kohli played in 2025, the right-hander amassed 651 runs at a strike rate of 96.15. He scored three hundreds last year, including two back-to-back against South Africa. Kohli also hit four fifties last year.

Kohli has been in sublime form since his ODI return against Australia. He scored two consecutive ducks against Australia before returning to form with a 76 not out in the third game Down Under. Since then there was no looking back for the Indian.

He scored two back-to-back hundreds against South Africa - 135 and 102 - in the first two games and scored 65 not out in the third. On his return to Vijay Hazare Trophy after 15 years, Kohli grabbed the headlines with 131 and 77 for Delhi, grabbing the Man of the Match awards in both games.