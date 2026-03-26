Subscribe

Virat Kohli crowns Venkatesh Iyer with legendary South African comparison at RCB nets; ex-KKR star gets new nickname

Having been released by Kolkata Knight Riders after a flop IPL 2025, Venkatesh Iyer was roped in by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for 7 crore during the IPL 2026 auction last year in Abu Dhabi. 

Koushik Paul
Updated26 Mar 2026, 11:14 AM IST
Advertisement
Venkatesh Iyer was signed by RCB for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7 crores at IPL 2026 mini-auction.
Venkatesh Iyer was signed by RCB for ₹7 crores at IPL 2026 mini-auction.
AI Quick Read

Venkatesh Iyer is enjoying his time at new home Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder got a huge praise from Virat Kohli at the training session ahead of the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL), that kicks-off on Saturday.

Having spent five seasons with KKR, Iyer was bought by RCB for 7 crore at the last-year's auction in Abu Dhabi. Having been acquired for a mammoth 23.75 crores by KKR ahead of IPL 2025, the Madhya Pradesh cricketer was released by the three-time champions after a disappointing last season - 142 runs in 11 matches.

Advertisement
Also Read | Can Virat reach 10000 runs for RCB? List of milestones in sight during IPL 2026

However, at RCB things seem to have changed for Iyer as he was caught on camera hitting the off-stump with his bowling, the video of which was shared by the defending champions on social media. "Oh my god," came as reaction from behind. However, the best reaction came from Kohli.

In the video, it showed Kohli took a pause for a while, looking at Iyer's fiery bowling before calling the 31-year-old with a new nickname "Venkateshwar". He also compared the former KKR star with legendary South African pacer Allan Doland. Tu to Allan Donald bana hua hai (You're like Allan Donald)," said the former RCB and India captain.

Why RCB opted for Venkatesh Iyer?

Interestingly, Iyer wasn't on RCB's radar initially during the IPL 2026 mini-auction. Fresh from winning the IPL last year, RCB targeted Rajasthan wicketkeeper-batter Kartik Sharma. But with KKR and Chennai Super Kings having higher purse than RCB, the Bengaluru-franchise's started shifting to menacing all-rounder Iyer.

Advertisement
Also Read | IPL 2026: 5 cricketers who might fetch big money in mini-auction

A hard-hitter of the ball, Iyer's ability to bat anywhere from the top to No.7 along with his seam bowling will be beneficial for RCB. In fact, his couple of overs in the middle can also take the pressure off from another bowler, something which was spoken highly by head coach Andy Flower.

“Even someone bowling one over of seam helps a lot. It takes pressure off one another bowler. One over, that’s important,” Flower stated, as reported by RCB's official website. RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat also stated, “My main reason to opt for Venky is that he is a good batter."

Also Read | IPL 2026: Why Bumrah is yet to join MI training camp —here's what we know

RCB's IPL 2026 schedule in first phase

DateMatchStart time (IST)Venue
March 28Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad7:30 PMBengaluru
April 5Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings7:30 PMBengaluru
April 10Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru7:30 PMGuwahati
April 12Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru7:30 PMMumbai


About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

CricketIPL NewsIpl
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
HomeSportsCricket NewsVirat Kohli crowns Venkatesh Iyer with legendary South African comparison at RCB nets; ex-KKR star gets new nickname
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts