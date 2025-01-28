Virat Kohli declines offer to captain Delhi team as cricket legend returns to Ranji Trophy after 13 years

Delhi captaincy is not on Virat Kohli’s agenda as the cricket legend goes back to domestic cricket after many years. As per The Times of India, King Kohli has declined the offer to captain Delhi.

Virat Kohli is set to play a Ranji Trophy match after 13 years when Delhi faces Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on January 30. However, despite being offered the captaincy by the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA), Kohli chose not to lead the team.

According to TOI, Kohli has declined the offer. Ayush Badoni, who has yet to play for India, will continue leading the team for their final league stage match.

The 25-year-old is a key player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He was retained by the franchise for ₹4 crore ahead of IPL 2025.

Virat Kohli’s Ranji Trophy stats Virat Kohli debuted in the Ranji Trophy against Tamil Nadu in 2006. The Delhi player has had a notable journey in the domestic tournament since then. He has played 23 matches and scored 1,574 runs at an impressive average of 50.77.

In his debut season, he played 6 matches and scored 257 runs at an average of 36.71. His first Ranji Trophy century came in the following season. He scored 373 runs in 5 matches with an average of 53.28. He scored two centuries as well.

However, his form dipped slightly in 2008-09. He managed 174 runs in 4 matches at an average of 34.8 without reaching the three-figure mark.

The 2009-10 season was a standout one for Kohli in domestic cricket. He played just three matches but scored 374 runs, achieving an outstanding average of 93.5 with one century.

His consistency continued in 2010-11. He played 4 matches, scored 339 runs and maintained an average of 56.5, adding two more centuries to his tally.