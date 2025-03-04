Virat Kohli decodes success mantra after India’s Champions Trophy 2025 final entry, says ‘I wasn’t feeling desperate…’

Handling pressure in big games is key to success, according to Virat Kohli, whose 84 off 98 balls against Australia on Tuesday in Dubai took India to the ICC Champions Trophy final after 12 years. Chasing 265, India rode on Virat Kohli's 74th half-century to romp home with 11 balls to spare and four wickets in hand. The last time India played a Champions Trophy final was in 2013, under MS Dhoni.

After the Indian bowlers restricted the Australian side under 300, the Men in Blue lost Shubman Gill early, thus bringing Virat Kohli in the middle. The right-hander didn't play aggressor but opted to keep the scoreboard ticking with singles. In fact, during his time in the middle, Virat Kohli scored just five boundaries with no sixes.

Not only he shared crucial partnerships with Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and KL Rahul, the star batter played according to the situation to see the team home. “It is about understanding the conditions and rotating the strike because partnerships on its pitch are important. It all depends on the conditions and then I play my innings,” Virat Kohli said after the game.

The 36-year-old used the pull and drives, two of his most productive shots, to optimum effect. He placed him in the wide arc between sweeper cover and mid-wicket for easy, risk-free runs. Virat Kohli admitted that the singles he took was the most pleasing aspect of his innings.

“My timing. The composure at the crease… I wasn't feeling desperate and feeling happy knocking ones around and when as a batsman you start taking pride in taking singles into the gaps. This game is all about pressure. If you go deep into the game, the opposition usually give in. It is important to control your impulses,” he added.

Win is important, not milestones: Virat Kohli Asked about whether the milestones get in his head and whether it is the best innings he has ever played, Virat Kohli pushed the ball into the interviewer's court. “I don't know. That is up to you guys to break down. I have never focused on those things. When you don't think of those milestones, they happen.

