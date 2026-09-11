Virat Kohli discusses sports, other issues with Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde in London

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in London on Friday, after the latter paid a courtesy visit in the United Kingdom capital. The duo had a detailed discussion on sports infrastructure, athlete development, and state progress. The former Indian captain was welcomed by Shinde with a traditional shawl and bouquet.

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Kohli even congratulated Shinde on receiving three prestigious awards during his visit to the UK. The discussions focussed on necessary policy improvements to expand sports facilities in Maharashtra and nurture talent capable of achieving national and international acclaim.

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Shinde highlighted major infrastructure projects driving the state's growth, including the Samruddhi Expressway, Navi Mumbai International Airport, Coastal Road, Atal Setu and Vadhavan Port, and talked about plans for an upcoming Sports City near Navi Mumbai that will feature modern facilities for multiple sports, the statement said.

Kohli expressed strong interest in empowering such initiatives to provide youth with high-quality education alongside top-tier athletic training. Shinde also noted how national initiatives like 'Khelo India', led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are inspiring millions of youth to pursue sports careers.

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Reflecting on his personal journey, Kohli shared that cricket remains his absolute passion and expressed his desire to contribute meaningfully to the sport even after his eventual retirement, emphasising his commitment to guiding young athletes on the vital role of fitness, nutrition, and proper diet.

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The interaction concluded in the presence of Yuva Sena General Secretary Rahul Kanal and senior associates of the deputy CM.

Why Eknath Shinde is in the UK? Shinde went to United Kingdom to showcase investment opportunities in Maharashtra and building on the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA). His two-day visit began on September 9 with the presentation of the Commonwealth Public Leadership recognition at the House of Lords.

It was followed by the Statesmanship Award in the House of Commons. Shinde was also honoured with the Global Pride of Maharashtra by Maharashtra Mandal London during a diaspora gathering.

While a planned tour of Lord's Cricket Ground was called off due to time constraints, Rahul Kale, MCC member from Maharashtra, presented the original Prudential 1983 World Cup scorecard, programme and souvenir booklet to the Deputy CM at the conclusion of his visit.

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