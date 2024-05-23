Virat Kohli dislodges bails after RCB's exit from IPL 2024 season; Netizens call it ‘heartbreaking’
Virat Kohli's disappointment was evident as RCB was knocked out of IPL 2024 by Rajasthan Royals. Despite hopes after entering the playoffs, their dreams were shattered by the four-wicket loss. Kohli's symbolic act of dislodging the bails drew reactions from netizens.
IPL 2024: Virat Kohli was seen heartbroken as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were knocked out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after a four-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Ahmedabad on May 22. After RCB beat CSK and entered the playoffs, there were still hopes that the side could change history this year.