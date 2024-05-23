IPL 2024: Virat Kohli was seen heartbroken as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were knocked out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after a four-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Ahmedabad on May 22. After RCB beat CSK and entered the playoffs, there were still hopes that the side could change history this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following the defeat yesterday, the ex-RCB captain expressed his disappointment by dislodging the bails, indicating his frustration as the team was official out of the IPL 2024 season and their hopes to win the trophy shattered.

Netizens were quick to capture this heartbreaking moment. On user wrote, “Virat Kohli finally flipping the bails down at the end of the match is both symbolic and poignant. The warrior played well throughout the tournament. In fact, he is the only World Cup-bound Indian player who was consistent. Well played"

Also Read: MS Dhoni explains why he prefers Instagram to X; IPL legend believes ‘nothing good has happened over Twitter’ “Virat Kohli dropping the bails after the defeat, an unending story," another said.

"Virat softly rubbing his hands over the stumps and putting the bails off has to be the most heartbreaking thing for me tonight," another user said.

Meanwhile, the last time, Kohli was seen dislodging the bails was after India lost the ICC World Cup 2023 against Australia.

Also Read: Who won last night's IPL match? Top highlights of last night's RR vs RCB playoff match Virat Kohli in IPL 2024 Season Though RCB is out of the IPL 2024 season, Virat Kohli is still leading the orange cap list with 741 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 154. During yesterday's match, Kohli also scripted history as he became the first player to score 8000 runs in IPL. To surpass the 8000-run mark, Kohli needed just 29 runs in yesterday's match, and he achieved it with his trademark grace and accuracy. His nearest rival, Shikhar Dhawan, trails at 6,769 runs.

