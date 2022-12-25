Virat Kohli drops multiple catches in slips, netizens react

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli had a poor day on the ground on day 3 of the ongoing test match between India and Bangladesh in Dhaka. While the veteran player dropped numerous catches while fielding in the slips, he would also not be able to score big and get India past the winning line.
Things were made worse by the aggressive counterattack by the Bangladeshi lower-order batsman after Kohli dropped Litton Das's catch. The last four Bangladeshi pair managed to put together 118 runs, led by Litton Das' 73 off 98 balls and assisted by Nurul Hasan and Taskin Ahmed.
While Kohli is known for his fitness and commitment on the field, multiple dropped catches irked the viewers. Angry fans took to Twitter to share their frustration.
A user on Twitter questioned why commentators did not choose to talk about the dropped catches by Kohli. He wrote, “Virat Kohli dropped 4 catches and claimed one that he barely picked after one bounce - all at slips. Strange that no one in the commentary box chose to speak about it at length or question KL Rahul’s inability to replace him with someone else"
Another user even questioned Kohli's technique of catching in the slips , he wrote, "What’s up with the technique?? Hands on his knees makes him too high from the ground and the extra movement of bringing the hands together to make a catch @imVkohli"
Some users were quick to compare Kohli's dropped catches with Rohit Sharma, one such user wrote, "I don't want to do it but still i will. Rohit drops a catch (which he rarely does) - guy is unfit, shouldn't play for the national team, or doesn't deserve to play for India. Virat drops a catch - Rare mistake by Virat Kohli. He has always been a phenomenal fielder."
Other users even questioned Kohli's place in the team, one such user wrote, “Why no one questioning Virat Kohli's form in Test Cricket he has been failing continuously since last 3 yrs his last test hundred was in 2019, does he fits in Test Team?"
Amid all the tension a user was able to look at the funny side of the situation, while sharing a meme he wrote, "Virat Kohli catch dropping mystery solved #INDvBAN #BANvsIND"
