Virat Kohli drops sitter off Jasprit Bumrah during IND vs AUS 1st Test in Perth: Watch video

Virat Kohli didn't had the best of the starts to this tour of Australia as the former skipper was out for just five in India's first innings.

Koushik Paul
Updated22 Nov 2024, 02:04 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah looks in despair after Virat Kohli dropped Marnus Labuschagne on the first day of the first Test against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth.
Jasprit Bumrah looks in despair after Virat Kohli dropped Marnus Labuschagne on the first day of the first Test against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth.(AFP)

India let go a golden opportunity to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne for a duck as Virat Kohli dropped a sitter off Jasprit Bumrah during the Australian innings on the opening day of the first Test on Friday at the Optus Stadium in Perth. After getting bowled out for 150 in their first essay, India were off to a great start when Bumrah got the better of debutant Nathan McSweeney in the third over.

That brought Labuschagne into the middle who blocked the Indian captain for his first ball in this Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, the right-hander, unable to cope up with a full-length delivery, poked and got a healthy edge which went straight to Kohli.

The former India captain didn't had to do much as he got his hands underneath the ball. However, the red cherry popped out of Kohli's hands. His teammates through the catch was completed but Kohli signalled he spilled the catch.

However, Kohli made up his dropped catch when he caught Usman Khawaja without any hiccups at the first slip off the bowling of Bumrah. Earlier, Kohli's lean patch in Test cricket continued as he managed just five runs from 12 balls while batting on Friday morning. 

Coming out to bat after the fall of Devdutt Padikkal, Kohli had nothing but a beautiful cover drove to show that fetched three runs. He was eventually undone by Josh Hazlwwood's extra bounce in the 15th over that kissed Kohli's bat shoulder to slips. 

As far as India are concerned, the visitors rode on Rishabh Pant's 37 and and 41 from debutant Nitish Reddy to touch the 150-run mark. 

