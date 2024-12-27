Virat Kohli dubbed ‘clown’ by Australian media after Konstas controversy; Ravi Shastri fires back

Former Indian captain and veteran cricketer Vira Kohli has come in the firing line after his altercation with debutant Sam Konstas in Melbourne. Australian newspaper “The West Australian” had headline reading, ‘Clown Kohli’ accompanied with the picture of Kohli with a clown's nose. The article read, “Indian sook slammed for pathetic bump in teen's dream Test debut.”. The word ‘sook’ in the Tasmanian region is used for a cowardly person, especially a crybaby.

Ravi Shastri reacts to Virat Kohli clown controversy: Speaking on Star Sports, former Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri said, "You expect that in a home country. I wish our country would stand up for our players in situations like this in a bigger way. I am not surprised by this at all, simply because Australia hasn’t won here in 14–15 years. The last time they won a Test match at the MCG was in 2011. So, when they get an opportunity to go berserk, they will go berserk,"

Advertisement

“I’ve been to Australia many, many times. It’s like the whole country comes behind the team—not just the crowds, but the media as well. I am not surprised because I see that sense of desperation. If Australia had already been 3–0 or 2–0 up, the headlines might have been different.” Shastri added

Virat Kohli fined by ICC: Virat Kohli's was reprimanded by many former cricketers for his altercation with Sam Konstas and even fined 20 percent of his match fees by the ICC.

Advertisement

In a statement on the incident, ICC said, "Virat Kohli has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee and awarded one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct," the ICC said in a statement.