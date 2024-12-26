Virat Kohli escapes ban after Sam Konstas incident at MCG; fined 20% of match fees, handed one demerit point: Report

Virat Kohli has reportedly escaped ban after his shoulder-bumping incident with Sam Konstas on Day 1 of the India vs Australia fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday. Based on a Cricbuzz report, Kohli has been handed one demerit point and fined 20 percent of his match fees.

An official confirmation from the International Cricket Council (ICC) is yet to be issued on the Kohli-Konstas incident. According to ICC's Code of Conduct, Article 2.12 reads, “Any form of inappropriate physical contact is prohibited in cricket. Without limitation, players will breach this regulation if they deliberately, recklessly and/or negligently walk or run into or shoulder another player or umpire.”

In the video of the whole incident, it is clearly seen that Kohli bumped his shoulder into Konstas' while the Australian debutant was doing his gloves. The physical collision led to an exchange of words between the two before Konstas' fellow Australian opener Usman Khawaja intervened to cool things down. It happened between the 10th and 11th overs.

However, Kohli's action didn't go well with the former cricketers, who were commentating the game. Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri called disapproved Kohli's act, calling it ‘unnecessary’.

“There is a line and you don't want to overstep that line,” Shastri said on-air. Alongside Shastri was former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, blamed Kohli for instigating the Konstas. "Virat walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation. No doubt in my mind whatsoever.

“I have no doubt that the umpires and the referee will have a good look at that. Fielders should be nowhere near the batsman at that stage. Every fieldsman on the ground knows where the batsmen will congregate and get together,” Ponting continued.

