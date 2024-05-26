Virat Kohli extends post-IPL break, to miss India's T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up game against Bangladesh
Virat Kohli was absent from the first batch of team India players, who departed for the United States on Saturday ahead of the T20 World Cup. The 35-year-old cricketer will likely miss India's warm-up game against Bangladesh on June 1, according to an Indian Express report.