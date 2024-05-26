Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Virat Kohli extends post-IPL break, to miss India's T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up game against Bangladesh

Virat Kohli extends post-IPL break, to miss India's T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up game against Bangladesh

Written By Sharmila Bhadoria

Virat Kohli reportedly extended his post-IPL break and is likely to miss India's T20 World Cup 2024 warm up match against Bangladesh

Virat Kohli is likely to miss World Cup's warm up game.

Virat Kohli was absent from the first batch of team India players, who departed for the United States on Saturday ahead of the T20 World Cup. The 35-year-old cricketer will likely miss India's warm-up game against Bangladesh on June 1, according to an Indian Express report.

Virat Kohli extended his period of break after RCB's defeat in the IPL 2024 match. Consequently, the BCCI scheduled his visa appointment for a later date. The IE report further added that he will likely reach the US on May 31.

Also Read: ‘Not leaving any undone business behind’: Virat Kohli on his post-retirement plan | Watch| Watch

The first batch of Indian players left for the United States late Saturday. The team members who moved to the US on Sunday are Captain Rohit Sharma, Jaspreet Bumrah, etc. The players were accompanied by head coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathour.

Also Read: Cannes 2024: Celebrities who made a strong fashion statement

Virat Kohli set to win Orange Cap in IPL 2024

Virat Kohli, the former India captain, is all set to win the Orange Cap with 741 runs in 15 matches in IPL 2024. In addition to Virat Kohli, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson and his Mumbai Indians counterpart Hardik Pandya will also reach the US late due to their ‘personal work in Dubai’.

Also Read: Payal Kapadia bags historic Grand Prix Award at Cannes Film Festival 2024 — All about the award-winning Indian filmmaker

Team India won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007 in South Africa. Now, the Indian team will face Irelend on June 5 in the first match of T20 World Cuo 2024 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. On June 9, cricket fans will enjoy the much awaited match between India and Pakistan. Later, there will be match against co-hosts USA on June 12, and Canada on June 15 as part of their Group A ties.

