Virat Kohli's poor run with the bat in the past year has certainly raised concerns not just among the selectors and former cricketers but also his crores of fans around the globe. With the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 looming, Kohli's return to form is crucial for the Men in Blue as they aim to lift the title once again since 2013. Not to forget, it was under Kohli's leadership India qualified for the final in 2017, but lost to Pakistan.

Ahead of India's squad announcement for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, an ardent fan of the star batter made a special wish for the former India captain with a holy dip at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

In a video, which went viral in social media, the fan wished for Kohli return to peak in Tests, and also prayed for his multiple centuries in the Champions Trophy. “My pray to mahadev in this Maha Kumbh is to give Virat Kohli his peak (form) in Tests and at least 5-6 hundreds in this Champions Trophy,” he said before taking a holy dip.

Kohli, who could score just 190 runs in Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, is currently in Mumbai. Upon his return to India, Kohli, along with his family, went to Vrindavan to seek blessings of Premanand Maharaj ji. However, unlike his teammates Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, Kohli is yet to start his training.

