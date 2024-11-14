Virat Kohli fans climb trees, bring ladders to watch India star during training at WACA ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Virat Kohli has grabbed headlines ever since he landed on the Australian soil ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), starting later this month. From dominating the front pages of top Australian newspapers to India's training session, the buzz around the former captain has been massive Down Under as Rohit Sharma's men aim to defend their BGT title.

After arriving in Perth, the venue for the first Australia vs India's first Test, on Sunday, Kohli finally had a full-fledged training session at the WACA on Wednesday with Kohli being the cynosure among all. While the Indian team reportedly trained in secrecy, according to a report at The West Australian, Kohli's arrival at the training ground brought a few supporters catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar.

Based on a report, several Kohli fans climbed trees and even brought ladders to see the right-hander bat the nets and train along with his India teammates. The Indian team will train on Thursday before playing a two-day intra-squad match on Friday and Saturday.

Virat Kohli at ease on bouncy WACA track Kohli, who has struggled recently in Tests, looked at ease on a bouncy WACA track. The 36-year-old played the rising deliveries quite easily. However, he had struggled against a few, bowled down the leg side, taking blows on his gloves.

Among the other Indian batters, young Sarfaraz Khan, who is visiting Australia for the first time, struggled against short balls and played onto his stumps few times. The Mumbai batter, who scored his maiden Test hundred against New Zealand in Bengaluru, has since struggled with low scores, amassing just 21 runs in the final two Tests against New Zealand.

