Virat Kohli fans, rejoice: RCB icon rubbishes ODI retirement gossips, confirms plans for ICC World Cup 2027 | Watch

Virat Kohli has confirmed he will not retire from ODI cricket anytime soon. After India won the Champions Trophy, many fans wondered if the 36-year-old batter would step down, especially since he had already retired from T20Is after India’s win in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

However, Kohli has made his intentions clear. At the Johnny Walker Walkers List event in Mumbai, he was asked about the “next big step” in his career.

In response, Kohli said, “The next big step. I don't know, maybe try to win the next World Cup.”

The “next World Cup” refers to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027. It will be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

This statement brought loud cheers from the audience. Kohli’s hint about him still planning to win another ICC title before ending his cricket career left his fans overjoyed. Badminton legend Saina Nehwal was also felicitated at the Mumbai event.

Also Read | Kohli threatens Khaleel in front of Dhoni; watch what RCB batter does next

Virat Kohli was also asked to describe his cricket journey in one word. He said it would not be possible to express in just one word. “Dream come true,” he said.

In 2011, when India won the One-Day World Cup last time, Kohli scored 282 runs in 9 matches. His highest was an unbeaten century. His average was 35.25 while the strike rate was 82.21. In the final against Sri Lanka, King Kohli scored 35 off 49 balls.

Virat Kohli in 2023 World Cup During his last ODI World Cup outing in November 2023, Virat Kohli overtook Ricky Ponting’s total World Cup runs. During the final against Australia in Ahmedabad, Kohli only needed two more runs to go past Ponting’s 1,743-run mark and did so in his 37th World Cup innings while Ponting took 46 innings.

This made Kohli the second-highest run-scorer in World Cup history, behind Sachin Tendulkar, who leads with 2278 runs in 47 innings.

Also Read | Watch: Virat Kohli stops training to meet Chennai Super Kings legend in IPL 2025

In the 2023 World Cup, Virat Kohli was in outstanding form. By the semifinal, he had already scored 711 runs from 10 innings, including three centuries and five fifties.

He also broke Tendulkar’s record for the most hundreds in ODI history and became the first batter to score over 700 runs in a single World Cup tournament.

Virat Kohli in IPL 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are standing on top of the points table in IPL 2025. Kohli has had a solid start to the 2025 season.