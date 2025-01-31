Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium had a packed house on January 31 to witness Virat Kohli bat in the Delhi vs Railways match. It was the legend's return to the Ranji Trophy after over a decade.

However, fans were stunned to silence as as Virat Kohli was clean-bowled by Himanshu Sangwan, a pacer whom Indian cricket fans probably never heard of. Kohli was castled soon after he hit the bowler for a boundary. Kohli went back to the pavilion after scoring 6 off 15 balls.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan has now spoken about it. He shared a photo of Virat Kohli’s dismissal while giving his opinion.

“Indian domestic cricket, especially with the red ball, presents unique challenges. These tend to come up during the winter months. The pitches have more in them, and bowlers you’ve never faced can really surprise you,” Pathan wrote on Instagram.

“In northern India, the black soil alters how the pitch behaves, while the same bowler in the west of India might test you in a whole new way. You can score runs or get out, but there’s much more to it than that. This is exactly why I’ve been advocating for current Indian players to spend as much time as they can playing domestic cricket,” he added.

Virat Kohli fans react One of the people who liked Irfan’s post was Shikhar Dhawan. However, Virat Kohli fans did not take Irfan Pathan’s post lightly.

“Bro is posting about Virat as if another big player had scored a hundred! Bro, it’s fine, he’ll regain form in England. But if you post this specifically, who will even listen? It’s all the Mumbai lobby,” wrote one fan.

“Why don't you post the wicket of Rohit Sharma getting out and sharing the message?” posted one user while another wrote, “It was not expected with you, Irfan.”