Virat Kohli feels ‘really free’ after twin tons & fifty during IND vs SA ODIs; 'I haven't played like this in 2-3 years'

Virat Kohli admitted he has never “felt free in his mind” like the way he feeling after grabbing the Player of Series award following India 2-1 win over South Africa on Saturday in Visakhapatnam. Kohli, who retired from Tests and T20Is, scored back-to-back hundreds in the first two games before an unbeaten knock helped India win the third ODI.

Having made his debut in 2008, Kohli played non-stop cricket till 2024 before quitting the shortest format of the game. To add to that, Kohli also captained India for close to seven years before Rohit Sharma took over. Leading a country at the international level comes with his own pressure and considering the stature of a cricketer Kohli is, one can never feel free.

“Honestly, playing the way I have in the series is the most satisfying thing for me. I feel really free in my mind. I haven't played like this in 2-3 years,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation after India's nine-wicket win. Kohli finished the series with 302 runs in three games.

Returning to international cricket in Australia, Kohli looked rusty during his two consecutive ducks in the first two matches. The former Indian captain hit form in Sydney with an unbeaten 70-plus score and carried the same against South Africa too with back-to-back hundreds in the first two games. On Saturday, Kohli remained not out at 65 off just 45 balls.

Virat Kohli plays a shot against South Africa in third ODI.

You do doubt yourself: Virat Kohli Speaking more about his own game, Kohli knew if he can bat free in the middle, it would help the team in a winning cause. "I know when I can bat like that in the middle, it helps the team a long way. Makes me confident, any situation in the middle, I can handle that and bring it in favor of the team. When you play for that long - 15-16 years, you do doubt yourself.

“Especially as a batter when one mistake can get you out. It's a whole journey of getting better and getting better as a person along the way. It improves you as a person and it improves temperament as well. I'm just glad that I'm still able to contribute to the team. When I play freely, I know I can hit sixes. There's always levels you can always unlock,” added Kohli.

