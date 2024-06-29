Virat Kohli's former RCB teammate wants South Africa to beat India, win T20 World Cup 2024 final
Aiden Markram-led South Africa will clash with Rohit Sharma-led India in the finals of the T20 World Cup at Barbados' Kensington Oval stadium from 8 PM (IST) onwards.
With just a couple of hours left before the epic decider on which cricketing giant would lift the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2024, legendary South African batter AB de Villiers predicted the Proteas would have a better chance than India.