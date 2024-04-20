As Eden Gardens welcomes Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for their exciting encounter tomorrow i.e. April 21 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2024, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir shared a heartfelt interaction on the eve of the much-awaited match in the city of joy on Saturday.

In a viral video, the former Team India skipper and Gautam Gambhir—the KKR mentor—were seen exchanging a few words during the nets session. Earlier the duo has been involved in some heated exchanges on the field.

It is important to note that in 2023, the duo was involved in an argument following some unpleasant incidents during the game between RCB and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), where Gambhir was working at that time. However, during KKR’s match against RCB at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the former Team India-mates shared a hug. It seems that both have buried the row.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the official social media handle of the Knight Riders uploaded the latest video of both. The KKR wrote, “Jhappi laga liya. Masala khatam, Things we love to see on a cricket field."

Kohli is currently the leading run scorer in the 17th edition of the cricketing extravaganza, with 361 runs under his belt in 7 games. He is currently the Orange Cap holder with a hundred to his name. His average is over 72.20. The RCB are currently languishing at the bottom of the table with 2 points and a net run rate of -1.185.

Also Read | DC vs SRH 2024: Travis Head slams fastest 50 of IPL 2024 as Sunrisers Hyderabad look at another record total

As far as Gambhir is concerned, he has returned to the club as a mentor ahead of the season and has done well at the Eden Gardens. KKR are currently second in the table with 8 points and a net run rate of +1.399 thanks to wins in 4 out of 6 matches.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!