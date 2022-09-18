Virat Kohli gets a stylish haircut ahead of T20 World Cup1 min read . Updated: 18 Sep 2022, 09:37 AM IST
Virat Kohli loves experimenting with his hair, especially before every cricket series, he is now gearing up for the T20 World Cup in Australia
It's a known fact that Virat Kohli loves experimenting with his hair, especially before every cricket series. He is one of those cricketers who has never shied away from trying out different hairdos.