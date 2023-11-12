comScore
Active Stocks
Sun Nov 12 2023 19:14:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.85 0.62%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 244.7 0.8%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 653.65 0.44%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 581 0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 212 0.4%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Virat Kohli gets first wicket in ODIs after nine years against Netherlands in World Cup | Watch
Back Back

Virat Kohli gets first wicket in ODIs after nine years against Netherlands in World Cup | Watch

 Livemint

It was only Kohli's fifth career ODI wicket from his gentle medium-pace and first since 2014 when he dismissed New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum in Wellington.

Virat Kohli (BCCI)Premium
Virat Kohli (BCCI)

Virat Kohli made an impact with the ball when he claimed his first one-day international wicket in nine years during the World Cup match against the Netherlands at Bengaluru.

With the Dutch crawling in their chase of 411 to win, India skipper Rohit Sharma threw the ball to Virat Kohli who sent back opposition captain Scott Edwards, caught behind in his second over off a ball drifting down the leg side.

It was only Virat Kohli's fifth career ODI wicket from his gentle medium-pace and first since 2014 when he dismissed New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum in Wellington.

Watch Video by clicking here: Kohli Takes a Wicket

The last time he struck in an international match of any kind was against the West Indies in the 2016 Twenty20 World Cup.

Kohli bowled briefly earlier in this World Cup after all-rounder Hardik Pandya limped off midway through an over against Bangladesh.

irat Kohli has tied with compatriot and legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan to register the most fifty-plus scores in a single edition of ICC Cricket World Cup.

Virat brought himself closer to breaking yet another record during the ICC Cricket World Cup match between India and Netherlands at Bengaluru.

In the match, Virat scored 51 in 56 balls, with five fours and a six. His runs came at a strike rate of over 91.

This was Virat's seventh fifty-plus score, including two centuries in this World Cup. He has equalled with Sachin, who also had seven fifty-plus scores in the 2003 Cricket World Cup (one century and six fifties) and Shakib, who also had seven fifty-plus scores in the 2019 WC, with two centuries and five fifties.

Virat is the top run-getter in the tournament so far. He scored 594 runs in nine innings at an average of 99.00, with two centuries and five fifties, his best score is 103*.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to bat first.

The 'Men in Blue' will be eyeing to maintain their unbeaten streak in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 and will aim to win the prestigious tournament.

*With inputs from agencies

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 12 Nov 2023, 08:35 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App