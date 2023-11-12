Virat Kohli made an impact with the ball when he claimed his first one-day international wicket in nine years during the World Cup match against the Netherlands at Bengaluru.

With the Dutch crawling in their chase of 411 to win, India skipper Rohit Sharma threw the ball to Virat Kohli who sent back opposition captain Scott Edwards, caught behind in his second over off a ball drifting down the leg side. It was only Virat Kohli's fifth career ODI wicket from his gentle medium-pace and first since 2014 when he dismissed New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum in Wellington.

The last time he struck in an international match of any kind was against the West Indies in the 2016 Twenty20 World Cup.

Kohli bowled briefly earlier in this World Cup after all-rounder Hardik Pandya limped off midway through an over against Bangladesh.

irat Kohli has tied with compatriot and legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan to register the most fifty-plus scores in a single edition of ICC Cricket World Cup.

Virat brought himself closer to breaking yet another record during the ICC Cricket World Cup match between India and Netherlands at Bengaluru.

In the match, Virat scored 51 in 56 balls, with five fours and a six. His runs came at a strike rate of over 91.

This was Virat's seventh fifty-plus score, including two centuries in this World Cup. He has equalled with Sachin, who also had seven fifty-plus scores in the 2003 Cricket World Cup (one century and six fifties) and Shakib, who also had seven fifty-plus scores in the 2019 WC, with two centuries and five fifties.

Virat is the top run-getter in the tournament so far. He scored 594 runs in nine innings at an average of 99.00, with two centuries and five fifties, his best score is 103*.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to bat first.

The 'Men in Blue' will be eyeing to maintain their unbeaten streak in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 and will aim to win the prestigious tournament.

*With inputs from agencies

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.