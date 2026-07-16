Virat Kohli goes past Ricky Ponting, equals Viv Richards during IND vs ENG 2nd ODI; list of records by ex-India skipper

Virat Kohli added a couple of feathers to his hat on Thursday during India's second ODI against England as the former skipper went past Ricky Ponting and equalled legendary Sir Viv Richards en route to his knock of 65. Kohli, who missed the home ODI series against Afghanistan last month, is returned to the setup against England. He was dismissed for single digits in first ODI.

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Playing his 313th ODI, Virat first went past two-time World Cup-winning former Australian skipper Ponting for most appearances in international cricket across formats. The match marked Kohli's 561st match for India, to make him the fifth most-capped player in history.

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar leads the standings, followed by the Sri Lankan trio of Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara and Sanath Jayasuriya.

Most international matches across formats

Player Time Span Total Matches Sachin Tendulkar (India) 1989-2013 664 Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) 1997-2015 652 Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) 2000-2015 594 Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) 1989-2011 586 Virat Kohli (India) 2008-2026 561 Ricky Ponting (Australia) 1995-2012 560 MS Dhoni (India) 2004-2019 538

A couple of hours later, Kohli reached his 78th half-century in ODIs in the 27th over with his trademark straight drive off Sam Curran. With this fifty, Kohli equallled former West Indies great Viv Richards for 14th score of 50 or more in against England in 50-over format.

Only former Sri Lankan captain Sangakkara has more than Kohli and Richards against the Englishmen - 15. Also to be noted that, Kohli's stand of 60 runs for the second wicket with Rohit Sharma also took him past the famed duo of Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid for most runs in partnerships across formats among the Indians.

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The Kohli-Rohit pair are now placed third in the list with 8028 runs, overtaking the Ganguly-Dravid combination (7626 runs). The top two spots are being taken by two iconic Indian partnerships - Sachin Tendulkar with Sourav Ganguly (12400), and Sachin Tendulkar with Rahul Dravid (11037).

Most runs in partnerships among Indians

Pairs Runs in partnerships Sachin Tendulkar - Sourav Ganguly 12400 Sachin Tendulkar - Rahul Dravid 11037 Rohit Sharma - Virat Kohli 8028 Sourav Ganguly - Rahul Dravid 7626 Virender Sehwag - Gautam Gambhir 7199

India ride on Kohli, Shreyas' knock Meanwhile, riding on Kohli and Shreyas Iyer's half-centuries, India managed 233 all out in 44 overs after being sent to bat. The visitors recovered from a mid-innings wobble through a composed half-centuries from and Kohli, but England's pace attack kept India from building a bigger total.

India began cautiously on a pitch that offered assistance to the seamers. Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 26 runs, while captain Shubman Gill contributed 31 runs before England struck back. Ishan Kishan, who replaced the unwell KL Rahul in the playing XI, also failed to make an impact.

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Kohli and Iyer then steadied the innings with a crucial partnership. Kohli played a fluent knock of 65 runs, but his dismissal triggered a period of pressure for India. Shivam Dube, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar struggled to get going, with all three failing to reach double figures as England's bowlers maintained pressure on India.

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Shreyas anchored the innings with a fighting 66 off 71 balls. He found support from the lower order, with Jasprit Bumrah adding a valuable unbeaten 20-run cameo towards the end. England's bowling attack responded strongly, with their fast bowlers making regular breakthroughs.

Jofra Archer was the standout performer, claiming 3 wickets in his 10-over spell and removing the key wicket of Kohli. Saqib Mahmood impressed on his return to the side, taking 2 wickets, while Gus Atkinson also chipped in with three wickets. India are leading the three-match series 1-0.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in