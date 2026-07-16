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Virat Kohli goes past Ricky Ponting, equals Viv Richards during IND vs ENG 2nd ODI; list of records by ex-India skipper

Virat Kohli registered his 14th half-century against England in ODIs and 78th overall in the format. The second ODI between India and England was also Kohli's 561st match for India.

Koushik Paul
Updated16 Jul 2026, 11:33 PM IST
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India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during 2nd ODI against England.
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during 2nd ODI against England.(ANI)
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Virat Kohli added a couple of feathers to his hat on Thursday during India's second ODI against England as the former skipper went past Ricky Ponting and equalled legendary Sir Viv Richards en route to his knock of 65. Kohli, who missed the home ODI series against Afghanistan last month, is returned to the setup against England. He was dismissed for single digits in first ODI.

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Playing his 313th ODI, Virat first went past two-time World Cup-winning former Australian skipper Ponting for most appearances in international cricket across formats. The match marked Kohli's 561st match for India, to make him the fifth most-capped player in history.

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Legendary Sachin Tendulkar leads the standings, followed by the Sri Lankan trio of Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara and Sanath Jayasuriya.

Most international matches across formats

PlayerTime SpanTotal Matches
Sachin Tendulkar (India)1989-2013664
Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)1997-2015652
Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)2000-2015594
Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)1989-2011586
Virat Kohli (India)2008-2026561
Ricky Ponting (Australia)1995-2012560
MS Dhoni (India)2004-2019538

A couple of hours later, Kohli reached his 78th half-century in ODIs in the 27th over with his trademark straight drive off Sam Curran. With this fifty, Kohli equallled former West Indies great Viv Richards for 14th score of 50 or more in against England in 50-over format.

Only former Sri Lankan captain Sangakkara has more than Kohli and Richards against the Englishmen - 15. Also to be noted that, Kohli's stand of 60 runs for the second wicket with Rohit Sharma also took him past the famed duo of Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid for most runs in partnerships across formats among the Indians.

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The Kohli-Rohit pair are now placed third in the list with 8028 runs, overtaking the Ganguly-Dravid combination (7626 runs). The top two spots are being taken by two iconic Indian partnerships - Sachin Tendulkar with Sourav Ganguly (12400), and Sachin Tendulkar with Rahul Dravid (11037).

Most runs in partnerships among Indians

PairsRuns in partnerships 
Sachin Tendulkar - Sourav Ganguly12400
Sachin Tendulkar - Rahul Dravid11037
Rohit Sharma - Virat Kohli 8028
Sourav Ganguly - Rahul Dravid7626
Virender Sehwag - Gautam Gambhir7199

India ride on Kohli, Shreyas' knock

Meanwhile, riding on Kohli and Shreyas Iyer's half-centuries, India managed 233 all out in 44 overs after being sent to bat. The visitors recovered from a mid-innings wobble through a composed half-centuries from and Kohli, but England's pace attack kept India from building a bigger total.

India began cautiously on a pitch that offered assistance to the seamers. Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 26 runs, while captain Shubman Gill contributed 31 runs before England struck back. Ishan Kishan, who replaced the unwell KL Rahul in the playing XI, also failed to make an impact.

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Kohli and Iyer then steadied the innings with a crucial partnership. Kohli played a fluent knock of 65 runs, but his dismissal triggered a period of pressure for India. Shivam Dube, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar struggled to get going, with all three failing to reach double figures as England's bowlers maintained pressure on India.

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Shreyas anchored the innings with a fighting 66 off 71 balls. He found support from the lower order, with Jasprit Bumrah adding a valuable unbeaten 20-run cameo towards the end. England's bowling attack responded strongly, with their fast bowlers making regular breakthroughs.

Jofra Archer was the standout performer, claiming 3 wickets in his 10-over spell and removing the key wicket of Kohli. Saqib Mahmood impressed on his return to the side, taking 2 wickets, while Gus Atkinson also chipped in with three wickets. India are leading the three-match series 1-0.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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