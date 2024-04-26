'Virat Kohli is a great player but....': Harbhajan Singh reveals his choice for openers in T20 World Cup squad
T20 World Cup squad: Harbhajan said he would like to see a left-right combination at the top.
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 is just a month away. But India's star batter Virat Kohli's position in the 15-member squad is yet to be ascertained. While Kohli's place in the team looks assured, speculation is rife over his batting position when India takes on Ireland in their T20 World Cup opener on June 6.