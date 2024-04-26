The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 is just a month away. But India's star batter Virat Kohli's position in the 15-member squad is yet to be ascertained. While Kohli's place in the team looks assured, speculation is rife over his batting position when India takes on Ireland in their T20 World Cup opener on June 6.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are expected to be the first two names on India's T20 World Cup squad. The duo had not played a T20I in more than a year since India's loss in the 2022 World Cup. However, they returned in January 2024 in a series against Afghanistan.

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and many other top cricketer legends feel that Kohli should open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma. However, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh batted for Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma as the openers.

“I believe Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma should open for India, and Virat Kohli should come at no.3," Harbhajan reportedly told Star Sports.

Harbhajan further said he would like to see a left-right combination at the top. "If six-seven overs are played, and if we have a player like Shivam Dube, he can walk in at no.3. Kohli can then walk in at 4," Harbhajan was quoted by the Hindustan Times as saying.

He said one has "to take the horses-for-courses approach here, and there's no disrespect in that".

"Kohli is a great player, whether he plays at no.3 or 4, the team comes first. Even if you ask him this question, he will say the team comes first," Harbhajan further added.

Meanwhile, legendary former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh highlighted the importance of having Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in India's squad for their fortunes at this year's pinnacle global event.

Yuvraj, however, suggested Rohit and Kohli should consider giving up on playing T20I cricket after the completion of the T20 World Cup and concentrate on other formats.

"As you get older people start talking about your age and they forget about your form. These guys have been great players for India and they deserve to go (retire) when they want," Yuvraj stated as quoted by the ICC.

India will start their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

(With inputs from agencies)

