Virat Kohli has damaged Pakistan many times: Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq's honest confession ahead of T20 World Cup
Misbah-ul-Haq highlights India's quality fast bowlers and Virat Kohli's significant impact on matches against Pakistan in T20 World Cup. He also spoke on Kohli's mental supremacy over Pakistan.
Ahead of T20 World Cup, Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq expressed his belief that Pakistan will face a tough challenge against India in the upcoming match. He also mentioned that Pakistan will need to put in a lot of effort, considering the powerful bowling lineup of Team India.