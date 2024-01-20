Virat Kohli 'has got a big ego..': England's pacer Ollie Robinson comments ahead of Test series
In the last series against India at home, Ollie made some great memories for himself, taking a total of 21 wickets on the tour.
With the first test between India and England set to begin on 25 January, England's pacer Ollie Robinson, who last played a Test for England in July 2023, said he has been practising Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's 'dead-straight' seam bowling and looking forward to battle star batter Virat Kohli.