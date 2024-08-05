Virat Kohli has prolonged chat with Sanath Jayasuriya after LBW controversy in India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI | Watch

  • Former India captain Virat Kohli and Sri Lanka interim coach Sanath Jayasuriya were enganged in a prolonged conversation after the 2nd ODI encounter. Notably, a controversy had erupted was Kohli's LBW decision was overturned by the third umpire.

Updated5 Aug 2024, 10:19 AM IST
Virat Kohli and Sanath Jayasuriya after 2nd ODI in colombo.
Virat Kohli and Sanath Jayasuriya after 2nd ODI in colombo.

Rohit Sharma's India suffered a shock defeat against hosts Sri Lanka in the second ODI on Sunday. The victory meant that Sri Lanka took an unassailable lead in the series and will have a chance to clinch the ODI series in the third and final match on Sunday. More than the result of the match, however, a fresh controversy surrounding Virat Kohli's dismissal has gained traction.

During the 2nd ODI match, Kohli was found in front of his stumps and given out lbw in the 15th over of the match. The veteran batsman quickly reviewed the decision and much to his and bowler Akila Dananjaya's surprise, the third umpire found a nick on the ultra edge and overturned the decision. The decision drew a sharp reaction from the Sri Lankan players, with wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis throwing his helmet to the ground and skipper Charith Asalanka also registering his protest with the on-field umpire.

Eventually, Kohli was dismissed by debutant Jeffrey Vandersay in the 20th over of the match and you would think that would be the end of the controversy as Kohli only managed 14 runs on his second attempt. However, it seems that Sri Lanka's interim coach Sanath Jayasuriya was unhappy with the DRS decision and wanted to give Kohli a piece of his mind.

As Kohli approached the Sri Lankan contingent after the match for the customary handshake, he was stopped by Jayasuriya, who had a spirited conversation with the veteran batsman that was captured on camera. In the end, however, both Jaysuriya and Kohli patted each other on the back and seemed to have put the matter behind them.

Notably, this is the first time since 1997 that India haven't won an ODI series in Sri Lanka. What's even more impressive is that the hosts are missing a number of key players and are coming back after losing all three T20I matches.

 

 

 

 

 

