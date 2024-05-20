The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured a remarkable win against the Chennai Super Kings and marched towards in the IPL 2024 playoffs. The RCB secured a 27 run victory over the CSK in Bengaluru on 19 May. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The team is now on the fourth place with seven wins and seven losses, with 14 points while CSK is in the fifth spot with seven wins and seven losses, but the side dropped down due to a lower net-run rate.

Also Read: IPL 2024 Playoff schedule: Date, time, venue, qualified teams, when and where to watch and more After CSK endured a heart-breaking loss, all eyes and cameras were focused on Dhoni, but the former captain silenty walked to the dressing room without making the customary handshakes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the game, Dhoni and his CSK teammates did line up for the handshakes, however, the RCB players were too occupied with celebration of their playoff qualification. This likely irritated Thala and he walked back to the dressing room. However, while heading back, he did shake hands with some RCB players and support staff. Another video is going going round showing Virat Kohli approaching the CSK dressing room in search to meet MS Dhoni.

The incident sparked a debate online, with some fans criticising Dhoni, while others criticised the RCB players for celebrating on the field as if they had won the IPL trophy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: IPL 2024: Anushka Sharma in ‘tears of joy’, supports Virat Kohli as RCB secures spot in playoffs | Watch One user wrote, “The classless RCB players who took turns to do cartwheels on the field like they had won the IPL trophy making the 5 times champions CSK team wait forever."

“Ha be ab kar le drama.. when you had the chance to be a gentleman you behaved like a rowdy and your classless rcb fans idolise you," another user wrote.

“RCB players were self consumed with their celebrations and we're not available for handshake." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It’s disgusting to see Mahi like player to be that much disappointed with a loss. It can not be said to be in game spirit. Kohli has rightly paid good will guesture to Mahi. Mahi shouldn’t forget what he has done to great players like Sehwag etc. during his captaincy tenure."

“Congratulations RCB for Qualifying to Playoffs. Abhi picture baki hai. If you stay humble cup will come in search of you. Hope your lucky run continues."

“Dhoni was the first one on the field!! RCB were acting like they have won the tournament and when they didn’t come he left!!! Stop spreading fake news!! The guy has won everything for India!! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

