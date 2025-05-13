Virat Kohli heads to Vrindavan with wife Anushka Sharma post Test retirement; watch viral video

Virat Kohli was spotted at Vrindavan with wife Anushka Sharma on Tuesday, a day after the Indian cricketer announced his retirement from Test cricket. Kohli took to Instagram on Monday to draw curtains on his illustrious 14-year-long Test career, that saw him score 9230 runs including 30 hundreds in the longest format of the game.

In fact, Kohli was spotted leaving the Mumbai Airport on Monday, soon after the former India captain bid adieu to the game in whites. Kohli's Test retirement came just four days after Rohit Sharma bidding adieu to the longest format of the game.

In the video, both Kohli and Anushka were spotted in a while car being escorted by the disciples. This is not the first time Kohli and Anushka are visiting Vrindavan to meet spiritual guru Premanand Ji Maharaj.

The last time Kohli went to Vrindavan with his family was after India's 1-3 defeat to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in January earlier this year. Prior to that, Kohli has visited Neem Karoli Baba Ashram in Kainchi Dham a couple of years ago with Anushka.

What did Virat Kohli say in retirement post? Kohli announced his Test retirement just a few days before the Indian team for the England tour was to be announced. “It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life,” Kohli wrote on Instagram.

"I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off," he added.