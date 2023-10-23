Record-breaking audience numbers were recorded during India's clash with New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 22. When Virat Kohli was close to scoring a century, the viewership crossed an impressive 4 crore. The numbers surged to 4.3 crore as Ravindra Jadeja steered India to victory, marking their first win over New Zealand in the ICC World Cup since 2003.

“Déjà woohoo! Another record-breaking performance by all of us! Time for a hat-trick?" shared Disney+ Hotstar on X (formerly Twitter).

One of the users commented that, if Indian Cricket team reached the finals, the numbers would breach the 5-crore mark.

Kohli was dismissed just five runs short of a century while he tried to hit the ball out of the park to secure India’s win along with reaching the 100-run mark. While that did not happen, Ravindra Jadeja made sure that the game ended in India’s favour. India maintained an unbeaten streak in the ICC World Cup 2023.

The Men in Blue secured the win by 4 wickets, finishing the game with two overs to spare. This viewership outperformed the India vs Pakistan match, which had a live audience of 3.5 crore.

For comparison, the FIFA World Cup 2022 final featuring Lionel Messi's Argentina and France garnered 3.2 crore viewers in India via the JioCinema app. This event marked Argentina's first World Cup victory since 1986. The figures for the cricket match indicate a significant milestone in the sport's viewership in India.

Not everybody thinks it’s a massive number though. “In old days when we don’t have apps and people were watching from DD or cable I’m sure would have crossed 4.3 Cr or whole Nation would have been watching big games like these - I don’t think this a big deal - it’s just the cloud/infra is supporting you can say?" wrote one user.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!