Virat Kohli hits back at SCG crowd with Sandpapergate gesture after Steve Smith falls one short of 10000 Test runs

Virat Kohli is an entertainer when it comes to his relation with the crowds. The former India captain once again at his animated best when Kohli mocked the Australian crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday with a ‘Sandpapergate’ gesture on Day 3 of the fifth Test.

The incident took place when Kohli was subject to jeers from the Australian crowd soon after Smith was dismissed. Kohli, turned towards the stands and showed emptied pockets, thus reminding the fans about the infamous Sandpapergate scandal that took place in 2018.

Meanwhile, Smith were at 9999 runs in Tests when he was taken by surprise by a Prasidh Krishna delivery with Yashasvi Jaiswal completing a brilliant diving catch at the gully. Had Smith got to 10000 runs, he would have been fourth Australian batter to reach the milestone.

What is Sandpapergate scandal? The sandpapergate scandal took place in 2018 when three Australian players - Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft - were found guilty in a ball-tampering incident against South Africa in Cape Town.

Bancroft was caught on camera trying to rough up one side of the ball with a sandpaper to make it swing in the air. Smith was the Australian captain that time with Warner his then-deputy. All three were found involved in the incident and were banned for a year by Cricket Australia.

