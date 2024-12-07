Virat Kohli ignited the KL Rahul's controversial dismissal in the Perth Test when he went up to the on-field umpire Richard Illingworth after Mitchell Marsh survived a leg before wicket (LBW) off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin in the ongoing second Test match in Adelaide against Australia.

The incident took place in Australia's first innings just before tea on the second day's play when Ravichandran Ashwin was bowling to Marsh. The Indian tosses the ball up with Marsh coming down the track for a front foot defense.

Ashwin appealed for an LBW, thinking the ball has hit the pad first and then the bat. India captain Rohit Sharma asks Ashwin if the ball is in line and eventually goes for a DRS.

Television replays show the ball has hit the pad first and then the inside edge of the bat. As per protocol, the third umpire Richard Kettleborough should check all the possibilities, given the technologies at his disposal, before coming into an decision.

But to everyone's surprise Kettleborough saw a spike on the Snicko and didn't even go for ball tracking before asking Illingworth to stick to his decision as the big screen adjudged Marsh not out. "No conclusive evidence to say whether that is bat or pad first with the evidence I have got," Kettleborough said on-air while announcing his decision.

This irked the Indian players on the field, especially Kohli. The former Indian captain went straight to Illingworth and said “KL's was the same in Perth, two spikes. One was bat and one was pad.” While Illingworth remained unmoved, Kohli drew a blank look at Ashwin.

In fact, the ball tracking later showed the the ball hit the middle stump. Had the third umpire took the help of ball tracking, Marsh would have walked back then and there.

The decision didn't go well with the on-air commentators too. They asked why ball-tracking was not even considered in this case.

What happened with KL Rahul in Perth? Rahul too was in a similar kind of situation in Perth in the first innings. The stylish right-hander went forward to defend a Mitchell Starc delivery that angled across Rahul. The ball went past the bat closely and went straight to wicketkeeper Alex Carey. The on-field umpire rejected Australia's appeal before Pat Cummins opted for a DRS.