Virat Kohli in T20 World Cup 2024 squad? BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar calls him 'one of those guys who….'
Virat Kohli is playing exceptionally well in the IPL 2024 and is the top run scorer in the tournament so far, however, concerns have been raised around his low strike rate
Virat Kohli is already counted among the legends of Indian cricket and apart from a rough year around 2021-22, the star batter has never disappointed his fans. In the ongoing IPL 2024, Virat Kohli continues his dominance and has been the top run scorer of the tournament so far. As per some reports, the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) was not sure about Virat Kohli's inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad, but chief selector Ajit Agarkar hinted that the board might be reconsidering their apprehensions.