Virat Kohli is already counted among the legends of Indian cricket and apart from a rough year around 2021-22, the star batter has never disappointed his fans. In the ongoing IPL 2024, Virat Kohli continues his dominance and has been the top run scorer of the tournament so far. As per some reports, the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) was not sure about Virat Kohli's inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad, but chief selector Ajit Agarkar hinted that the board might be reconsidering their apprehensions.

While speaking at SportifywithPRG podcast, Ajit Agarkar pointed at Virat Kohli's stunning form and the benchmarks he has set for Indian cricket. The chief selector also credited the BCCI with the same and said that the future of Indian cricket is in safe hands.

"Look at Virat. He is one of those guys who has set a benchmark. 10-15 years into his career, he has only gotten fitter. And you can see the results. If someone like him sets an example, puts forward certain things than you need, certain fitness levels you need, gradually it has progressed," Ajit Agarkar said.

"BCCI has been instrumental as well with all the academies that have happened. You learn a lot quicker. Boys today at 15-16 are a lot fitter than what they were and they should be now with the amount of knowledge, awareness, and facilities available," the chief selector added.

Virat Kohli's strike rate concerns Virat Kohli is the first batter in the IPL 2024 to slam a century after which is cemented his top rank on the list of most centuries in the history of a cash-rich tournament. But, soon after his ton, buzz began on social media on how Virat Kohli's century against Rajasthan Royals was the slowest in the history of the IPL and how Kohli's low strike rate is becoming a major reason behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) back-to-back defeat in IPL 2024.

The veteran cricketers also raise their concern about Virat Kohli's strike rate but also mention that India can't imagine its T20 World Cup squad without a legend like Virat Kohli.

