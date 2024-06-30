Virat Kohli in tears as Anushka Sharma shares Vamika's concern after T20 World Cup victory
After India's spectacular victory against South Africa in T20 World Cup final, Anushka Sharma shared an appreciation post for team India
India's phenomenal victory against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 left everyone in tears, be it Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, or coach Rahul Dravid. India's victory after seventeen years filled every Indian with joy. However, team India's post-match celebration left Virat Kohli's daughter worried. Congratulating team India for the victory, actress Anushka Sharma shared that her daughter's only concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them crying on TV.