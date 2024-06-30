After India's spectacular victory against South Africa in T20 World Cup final, Anushka Sharma shared an appreciation post for team India

India's phenomenal victory against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 left everyone in tears, be it Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, or coach Rahul Dravid. India's victory after seventeen years filled every Indian with joy. However, team India's post-match celebration left Virat Kohli's daughter worried. Congratulating team India for the victory, actress Anushka Sharma shared that her daughter's only concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them crying on TV.

The PK actress's reference to her daughter Vamika's naive concern ended with words glorifying the love of millions of Indians for team India.

"Our daughter's biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on tv….. Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people ❤️ What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS – CONGRATULATIONS!!" wrote Anushka on X.

Kohli's match-winning 76 in the T20 World Cup match against South Africa earned him the player of the final award, and Rohit led the team from the front with three half-centuries in the tournament, in which India remained unbeaten.

"It has been so amazing playing with them for so many years. We all will miss them but... this is the best farewell we can give them," Hardik Pandya, Rohit's deputy in the tournament, said after the win.

Roger Binny, who was part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team and is now president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), termed the two stalwarts' exit a "great loss".

He said it would be tough to replace them immediately, despite India's good pool of T20 players in the Indian Premier League.

Kohli, 35, won his second World Cup crown after the 2011 ODI win under M.S. Dhoni, who also led India to title victory in T20's showpiece event in 2007 at the inaugural edition.



