Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Virat Kohli in tears as Anushka Sharma shares Vamika's concern after T20 World Cup victory

Virat Kohli in tears as Anushka Sharma shares Vamika's concern after T20 World Cup victory

Livemint

After India's spectacular victory against South Africa in T20 World Cup final, Anushka Sharma shared an appreciation post for team India

After India's phenomenal victory in India vs South Africa in T20 World Cup final, actress Anushka Sharma shared her daughter's biggest concern.

India's phenomenal victory against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 left everyone in tears, be it Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, or coach Rahul Dravid. India's victory after seventeen years filled every Indian with joy. However, team India's post-match celebration left Virat Kohli's daughter worried. Congratulating team India for the victory, actress Anushka Sharma shared that her daughter's only concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them crying on TV.

The PK actress's reference to her daughter Vamika's naive concern ended with words glorifying the love of millions of Indians for team India.

“Our daughter’s biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on tv….. Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people ❤️ What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS – CONGRATULATIONS!!" wrote Anushka on X.

Kohli's match-winning 76 in the T20 World Cup match against South Africa earned him the player of the final award, and Rohit led the team from the front with three half-centuries in the tournament, in which India remained unbeaten.

"It has been so amazing playing with them for so many years. We all will miss them but... this is the best farewell we can give them," Hardik Pandya, Rohit's deputy in the tournament, said after the win.

Roger Binny, who was part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team and is now president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), termed the two stalwarts' exit a "great loss".

He said it would be tough to replace them immediately, despite India's good pool of T20 players in the Indian Premier League.

Kohli, 35, won his second World Cup crown after the 2011 ODI win under M.S. Dhoni, who also led India to title victory in T20's showpiece event in 2007 at the inaugural edition.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!