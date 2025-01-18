Virat Kohli informs BCCI of unavailability from Delhi’s Ranji Trophy game, DDCA says ‘no official word yet’ from batter

Virat Kohli has reportedly told the BCCI about his neck sprain, thus ruling him out of Delhi's upcoming Ranji Trophy 2024-25 fixture against Saurashtra, starting from January 23 in Rajkot. According to a espncricinfo report, Kohli told the BCCI medical team that he is still experiencing pain in his neck and has also taken an injection for it.

However, Kohli will still have a chance to play in Ranji Trophy for Delhi after 13 years when the Ayush Badoni-led side play Railways, starting from January 30. The buzz around Kohli playing in Ranji Trophy came after the BCCI's 10-point directive which states it is mandatory for every cricketer to play domestic matches when not on national duty.

Earlier, Kohli was named in Delhi's 22-member probables on Friday for their next Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra. However, the former India captain has yet to intimate his unavailability to Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA).

“The team is out and he has been included. As far as I know, there has been no intimation from Virat Kohli to DDCA regarding his participation in the match against Saurashtra," a DDCA official told Livemint on condition of anonymity on Saturday.

"He may have had a word with the president but nothing has come to DDCA officially on Kohli's participation. It is up to him now whether he gets fit on time and play,” he added.

Rishabh Pant declines Delhi leadership Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant has confirmed his availability for the match against Saurashtra and declined to take up captaincy. India pacer Harshit Rana, who was there in Australia, was also named.

Delhi probable for Saurashtra clash: Ayush Badoni, Sanat Sangwan, Gagan vats, Yash Dhull, Anuj Rawat (wk), Jonty Sidhu, Siddhant Sharma, Himmat Singh, Navdeep Saini, Pranav Rajvanshi (wk), Sumit Mathur, Money Grewal, Shivam Sharma, Mayank Gussain, Vaibhav Kandpal, Himanshu Chauhan, Harsh Tyagi, Shivank Vashishth, Prince Yadav, Aayush Singh, Akhil Choudhary, Hrithik Shokeen, Lakshay Thareja (wk), Ayush Doesja, Arpit Rana, Vikas Solanki, Samarth Seth, Rounak Waghela, Anirudh Choudhary, Rahul Gahlot, Bhagwan Singh, Mayank Rawat, Tejasvi Dahiya (wk), Parteek, Rahul Dagar, Aryan Rana, Salil Malhotra, Jitesh Singh, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Harshit Rana.