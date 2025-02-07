Virat Kohli's sore right knee just before the first ODI in Nagpur on Thursday caused concern for Team India ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, starting later this month in Pakistan and Dubai.

Heavily strapped, Virat Kohli had a light warm-up on the match day as he shared light moments with his teammates ahead of the series opener.

It looked like the stylish India batter would make the playing XI as usual. However, captain Rohit Sharma revealed at the coin toss that Virat Kohli would miss the first ODI due to a knee injury. This surprising announcement cleared the way for Yashasvi Jaiswal to make his debut for India.

Also Read | Rohit gives Gill free hand on field, India VC told to adopt new persona

While the injury didn't seem big though, Shubman Gill gave a major update on the star batter's availability for the second ODI against England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday (February 9).

"When he woke up in the morning, he had some swelling in his knee. He was fine till yesterday's practice session. There's nothing to worry. He will definitely be fit for the next game," Shubman Gill had said.

According to a TOI report, the decision to rest Virat Kohli was taken on the eve of the match on Wednesday. “His right knee was fine during practice, but once we got back to the hotel, it swelled up,” a source was quoted as saying. "It doesn't seem that bad though. He will play the Cuttack ODI in all likelihood," the source added.

Also Read | Injury scare for Virat? Rohit explains why batter is missing IND vs ENG 1st ODI

Notably, the former India captain is yet to go for scans and it will be interesting to see whether the 36-year-old heads to National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru or fly directly to Cuttack with the team.