Virat Kohli has been in phenomenal shape in IPL 2024 so far and despite Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) dismal performance in the season so far, a large number of fans are thronging the stadium to catch glimpses of Virat Kohli's magic on the ground. With 361 runs in the season so far, Virat Kohli is donning the prestigious Orange Cap and is close to another massive record ahead of the KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 match at Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata on Sunday.

The match against KKR is going to be very crucial for the RCB, a team that has faced six defeats in their seven matches. The Faf du Plessis-led Bengaluru is lingering on the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table and needs back-to-back victories from here to have any shot at the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders have made several changes this season, the best among them was to move all-rounder Sunil Narine to the opening position, and he is killing it in his new role. The West Indies all-rounder is providing KKR with some solid starts this season and the team is ranked third on the IPL 2024 points table with 8 points.

Virat Kohli close to record against KKR

RCB's star batter Virat Kohli has played well against KKR and out of his 8 centuries in the IPL, 1 came against the Shreyas Iyer-led team. Moreover, Virat Kohli is just 56 runs away to complete 1,000 runs against KKR. Virat Kohli's stunning form in IPL 2024 makes the record more likely today and if he achieves it, Kohli will join the likes of Rohit Sharma, who was the first batter to slam 1,000 runs against KKR in IPL 2021.

KKR's bowling unit understands Virat Kohli's level of threat and will try to dismiss the RCB opener as soon as possible in the game.

