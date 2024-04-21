Virat Kohli close to massive record ahead of KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 clash, will join Rohit Sharma to….
IPL 2024 KKR vs RCB: Virat Kohli has scored 944 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in 30 innings and slammed one century against the Shreyas Iyer-led franchise
Virat Kohli has been in phenomenal shape in IPL 2024 so far and despite Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) dismal performance in the season so far, a large number of fans are thronging the stadium to catch glimpses of Virat Kohli's magic on the ground. With 361 runs in the season so far, Virat Kohli is donning the prestigious Orange Cap and is close to another massive record ahead of the KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 match at Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata on Sunday.